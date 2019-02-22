Email
Friday, February 22, 2019

Latin Rock Giants Maná Are Coming Back to San Antonio

Posted By on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 at 4:25 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, MANÁ
  • Facebook, Maná

When your band has garnered four Grammy’s, eight Latin Grammy’s and 19 Billboard Latin Music Awards, just to name a few accolades, chances are, you’re doing something right.

Maná, one of the biggest names in Latin rock, will head back out on the road this year for the Rayando El Sol Tour, named for the single “Rayando El Sol."


The band — known for combining pop, alternative rock and sometimes reggae — are bringing their anthemic songs to San Antonio for a show at the AT&T Center on Friday, November 15.


Tickets are available Friday, March 1, at 11 a.m. at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and by calling (800) 745-3000.

Maná also will offer VIP packages for each show with options that include premium seating, an invitation to a VIP pre-show lounge, photo ops and other perks. Details are available at VIPNation.com.


