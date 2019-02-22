Friday, February 22, 2019
Zoé, Metric Co-headlining Tour at Aztec Theatre
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 at 7:55 AM
How I didn’t get caught smoking weed at the Pearl Stables during the 2013 Metric show is beyond me. But hey, I’ll take the W, because the band’s dynamic indie-pop sound was even more fun with a little bit of THC in my system.
Anyway, Metric is returning to the Alamo City for a co-headlining tour with Zoé, who last year was nominated for three Latin Grammys, including Best Alternative Music Album, for Aztlán and Best Alternative Song for the single “Azul.”
The 27-city tour kicked off February 11 in Cleveland and will truck through Brooklyn, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago and more. But not before stopping in the Alamo City for a show at the Aztec Theatre.
$40.50-$76, Tue Feb. 26, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., Feb. 26, 7 p.m.
Price:
$40.50-$153
Live Music
