Zoé, Metric Co-headlining Tour at Aztec Theatre

click to enlarge Justin Broadbent

Event Details Metric & Zoé @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Tue., Feb. 26, 7 p.m. Price: $40.50-$153 Live Music Map

How I didn’t get caught smoking weed at the Pearl Stables during the 2013 Metric show is beyond me. But hey, I’ll take the W, because the band’s dynamic indie-pop sound was even more fun with a little bit of THC in my system.Anyway, Metric is returning to the Alamo City for a co-headlining tour with Zoé, who last year was nominated for three Latin Grammys, including Best Alternative Music Album, for Aztlán and Best Alternative Song for the single “Azul.”The 27-city tour kicked off February 11 in Cleveland and will truck through Brooklyn, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago and more. But not before stopping in the Alamo City for a show at the Aztec Theatre.