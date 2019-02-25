Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 25, 2019

Psychedelic Furs Gear Up for a Return to San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Feb 25, 2019 at 1:25 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, PSYCHEDELIC FURS
  • Facebook, Psychedelic Furs
Although they were birthed of the London punk scene, circa 1977, the sound of the Psychedelic Furs has evolved over time, from edgy to downright poppy.

Formed by Brothers Richard and Tim Butler, the Psychedelic Furs produced chart-topping hits relatively early in their career, and in 1986, filmmaker John Hughes used a version of their song "Pretty in Pink,” for his eponymous film.

Their music continues to be a film fixture, recently landing on soundtracks for the likes of Netflix’s Stranger Things and Call Me By Your Name.

Catch the Furs back in San Antonio on Friday, May 3, for a show at Paper Tiger.



Tickets ($30-$33) are not yet available but check out papertigersatx.com for updates.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Grupo Mazz Frontman Joe Lopez, a Convicted Sex Offender, Cancels San Antonio Appearance After Receiving Threats Read More

  2. Latin Rock Giants Maná Are Coming Back to San Antonio Read More

  3. Juice, Like a Mashup of The Weeknd and John Mayer, Stopping By Sam's Burger Joint Read More

  4. Grammy-nominated Sammy Miller and the Congregation Set up at Jazz, TX for Two-night Stay Read More

  5. After a 25-Year Streak, Unofficial Fiesta Event Tejano Explosion is Cancelled Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...