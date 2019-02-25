Monday, February 25, 2019
Psychedelic Furs Gear Up for a Return to San Antonio
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Feb 25, 2019 at 1:25 PM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook, Psychedelic Furs
Although they were birthed of the London punk scene, circa 1977, the sound of the Psychedelic Furs has evolved over time, from edgy to downright poppy.
Formed by Brothers Richard and Tim Butler, the Psychedelic Furs produced chart-topping hits relatively early in their career, and in 1986, filmmaker John Hughes used a version of their song "Pretty in Pink,” for his eponymous film.
Their music continues to be a film fixture, recently landing on soundtracks for the likes of Netflix’s Stranger Things
and Call Me By Your Name
.
Catch the Furs back in San Antonio on Friday, May 3, for a show at Paper Tiger.
Tickets ($30-$33) are not yet available but check out papertigersatx.com for updates
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: psychedelic furs, furs, san antonio, john hughes, pretty in pink, live music, Texas, Paper Tiger, Image