The San Antonio Choral Society Is Gearing Up for an International Music Concert in March

click to enlarge
-
Facebook, San Antonio Choral Society
The San Antonio Choral Society has been serving as Alamo City’s premier community choir since 1965, performing a broad range of masterworks with four to five performances per season.
On Sunday March 3, the choir will hold the third concert of its 54th season with Cantamos! Voices from Around the World
, which features a choral suite from Disney’s Frozen
as well as music from Venezuela and South Africa to name a few.
“I have been singing in secular choirs since I was a teenager. Having performed works in over 60 languages, this concert is the first time that I am singing a choral work in my mother tongue,” Pakistani-American member Kanwal Sumnani said in a press release. “Coming from a culture where music is typically passed down through oral tradition, it means a great deal to me to have the opportunity to perform a piece that I grew up singing and be able to hear my fellow choir members sing along, now that it has been made accessible to choral singers through notation. I am proud of my roots and I am thrilled to see my culture represented in this concert.”
The concert will also feature guest artists Sherry Rubins on percussion and Martha Fabrique on shakuhachi, or Japanese bamboo flute.
“In a world that’s in a state of divisiveness and turmoil right now, we want to show that music can unite across countries and cultures,” said Jennifer Seighman, the choir's artistic director. “Our choir is also filled with people of different backgrounds, so this concert represents the diversity of our choir. They’ve been having fun tapping into their own roots and gaining an appreciation for other countries’ folk music.”
Tickets are $18 for general admission, $15 for seniors/military/Texas Public Radio members and $5 for students 13 and older. Children 12 are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online here
.
4pm, Laurel Heights United Methodist Church, 227 W. Woodlawn Ave, sanantoniochoralsociety.org
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.