Band of Horses Riding to San Antonio For Aztec Theatre Show

Event Details Band of Horses @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Thu., Feb. 28, 8 p.m. Price: $30-$45 Live Music Map

Band of Horses, essentially the project of Seattle-based singer-songwriter Ben Bridwell and whatever musicians he’s hanging around, formed during the early-aughts heyday of indie rock and dropped its first album,, in 2006. Since then, the band — which plays a distinctive brand of indie rock infused with elements of folk, country, power pop and even Southern rock — has since dropped four more albums, and even amid Bridwell’s branching off into other efforts, has remained an institution.As such, tickets for this one are flying, and as of the time of this writing, there are few left. So, act quickly or risk missing out — or, even worse, paying resale ticket prices. In case you want to study up, Band of Horses’ most recent album, released in 2016, is entitled, but Bridwell and the boys have been at work on new songs too, so fans may be in for a preview of forthcoming material.