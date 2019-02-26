Email
Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Band of Horses Riding to San Antonio For Aztec Theatre Show

Posted By on Tue, Feb 26, 2019 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BAND OF HORSES
  • Courtesy of Band of Horses
Band of Horses, essentially the project of Seattle-based singer-songwriter Ben Bridwell and whatever musicians he’s hanging around, formed during the early-aughts heyday of indie rock and dropped its first album, Everything All the Time, in 2006. Since then, the band — which plays a distinctive brand of indie rock infused with elements of folk, country, power pop and even Southern rock — has since dropped four more albums, and even amid Bridwell’s branching off into other efforts, has remained an institution.

As such, tickets for this one are flying, and as of the time of this writing, there are few left. So, act quickly or risk missing out — or, even worse, paying resale ticket prices. In case you want to study up, Band of Horses’ most recent album, released in 2016, is entitled Why Are You OK, but Bridwell and the boys have been at work on new songs too, so fans may be in for a preview of forthcoming material.

$30-$45, Thu Feb. 28, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N St Mary’s St, (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Band of Horses
Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
Thu., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.
$30-$45
