Tuesday, February 26, 2019

British Psych-Pop Outfit The Zombies Hitting Up Paper Tiger

COURTESY OF THE ZOMBIES
  • Courtesy of the Zombies
For a rare treat, local fans of 1960s psych-pop can catch veteran British outfit the Zombies in action at Paper Tiger this week.

The five-piece band, whose two principals — keyboardist Rod Argent and vocalist Colin Blunstone are still at the helm — was formed in 1962 and rode the British Invasion to success, dropping two essential albums, Begin Here (1965) and Odyssey and Oracle (1968), before disbanding unceremoniously in 1968. After a lackluster reunion in the early 1990s — sans Argent, so maybe it doesn’t even count — the Zombies have released three new albums and gigged sporadically since 2000. An influential band, with a legacy far larger than its output, the Zombies is a can’t-miss show for fans of throwback psychedelic pop-rock, garage pop, and music fucking history.

$35-$38, Thu Feb. 28, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details The Zombies
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Thu., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.
Price: $35

Live Music


