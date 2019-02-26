Tuesday, February 26, 2019
British Psych-Pop Outfit The Zombies Hitting Up Paper Tiger
Posted
By James Courtney
on Tue, Feb 26, 2019 at 10:14 AM
click to enlarge
For a rare treat, local fans of 1960s psych-pop can catch veteran British outfit the Zombies in action at Paper Tiger this week.
The five-piece band, whose two principals — keyboardist Rod Argent and vocalist Colin Blunstone are still at the helm — was formed in 1962 and rode the British Invasion to success, dropping two essential albums, Begin Here
(1965) and Odyssey and Oracle
(1968), before disbanding unceremoniously in 1968. After a lackluster reunion in the early 1990s — sans Argent, so maybe it doesn’t even count — the Zombies have released three new albums and gigged sporadically since 2000. An influential band, with a legacy far larger than its output, the Zombies is a can’t-miss show for fans of throwback psychedelic pop-rock, garage pop, and music fucking history.
$35-$38, Thu Feb. 28, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Thu., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.
Price:
$35
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, live music, The Zombies, 1960s, Begin Here, Odyssey and Oracle, Paper Tiger, Image