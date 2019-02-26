British Psych-Pop Outfit The Zombies Hitting Up Paper Tiger

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Zombies

Event Details The Zombies @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Thu., Feb. 28, 8 p.m. Price: $35 Live Music Map

For a rare treat, local fans of 1960s psych-pop can catch veteran British outfit the Zombies in action at Paper Tiger this week.The five-piece band, whose two principals — keyboardist Rod Argent and vocalist Colin Blunstone are still at the helm — was formed in 1962 and rode the British Invasion to success, dropping two essential albums,(1965) and(1968), before disbanding unceremoniously in 1968. After a lackluster reunion in the early 1990s — sans Argent, so maybe it doesn’t even count — the Zombies have released three new albums and gigged sporadically since 2000. An influential band, with a legacy far larger than its output, the Zombies is a can’t-miss show for fans of throwback psychedelic pop-rock, garage pop, and music fucking history.