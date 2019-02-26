Tuesday, February 26, 2019
Contemporary Christian Taking Over Sam's Burger Joint with Gungor Show
By Chris Conde
on Tue, Feb 26, 2019 at 9:55 AM
Drawing comparisons to Sufjan Stevens, Arcade Fire and Bon Iver, married duo Gungor pairs indie-folk textures with contemporary Christian musings. The band’s debut album Beautiful Things
was nominated for Grammys for best Gospel Song and Best Rap or Rock Gospel Album in 2010.
Catch them with the Brilliance and Propaganda as all three hit San Antonio on something billed as The End of the World Tour.
$25-$65, Wed Feb. 27, 7pm, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
@ Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Wed., Feb. 27, 8 p.m.
Price:
$25-$65
Live Music
