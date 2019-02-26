Email
Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Contemporary Christian Taking Over Sam's Burger Joint with Gungor Show

Posted By on Tue, Feb 26, 2019 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GUNGOR
  • Courtesy of Gungor
Drawing comparisons to Sufjan Stevens, Arcade Fire and Bon Iver, married duo Gungor pairs indie-folk textures with contemporary Christian musings. The band’s debut album Beautiful Things was nominated for Grammys for best Gospel Song and Best Rap or Rock Gospel Album in 2010.

Catch them with the Brilliance and Propaganda as all three hit San Antonio on something billed as The End of the World Tour.

$25-$65, Wed Feb. 27, 7pm, Sam’s Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com.
Gungor, The Brilliance, and Propaganda
Sam's Burger Joint
330 E. Grayson St.
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Feb. 27, 8 p.m.
Price: $25-$65
Live Music
