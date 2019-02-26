Contemporary Christian Taking Over Sam's Burger Joint with Gungor Show

click to enlarge Courtesy of Gungor

Drawing comparisons to Sufjan Stevens, Arcade Fire and Bon Iver, married duo Gungor pairs indie-folk textures with contemporary Christian musings. The band’s debut albumwas nominated for Grammys for best Gospel Song and Best Rap or Rock Gospel Album in 2010.Catch them with the Brilliance and Propaganda as all three hit San Antonio on something billed as The End of the World Tour.