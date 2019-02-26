Email
Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Death by Shred: Instru-Metal Titans Animals as Leaders Return to San Antonio

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ANIMALS AS LEADERS
  • Courtesy of Animals as Leaders
Few bands, especially in metal, have pushed their genre as far forward in technicality and sheer musicianship as Animals as Leaders.

With lone guitarist Tosin Abasi at the helm, the three-piece combines elements of technical metal and progressive, polyrhythmic rock for dizzying results known to makes brains explode.

Alongside acts like Periphery and Born of Osiris, the band helped pioneer the genre of djent, basically a groove-heavy metal subgenre punctuated by rapid-fire, staccato guitar riffing.

And as if the insane technicality of Animals as Leaders' music isn’t impressive enough, Abasi shreds on an eight-string guitar, because, well, he’s a bad ass —and he can.



The band is headed to San Antonio for a show at The Aztec Theatre on Wednesday, May 1, in celebration of the tenth anniversary of its debut, self-titled album.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10am. Live Nation pre-sale is Thursday, February 28 at 10am-10pm. Password: SINGLE.
