Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Grammy Winner Kacey Musgraves Covers Selena's "Como La Flor" at Houston Rodeo

Posted By on Tue, Feb 26, 2019 at 2:50 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / KYXOX.PHOTOS
  • Instagram / kyxox.photos
During her performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Kacey Musgraves proved just how Texan she is.

For her first-ever Houston rodeo performance, the new Grammy winner channeled Selena with a bell bottomed jumpsuit and sang the late singer's "Como La Flor."
Fans, obviously, loved Musgraves' nod to the Queen of Tejano.
Even Selena's sister Suzette loved the performance, and thanked Musgraves for her tribute.
Musgraves' cover was all the more meaningful for fans since Selena's last performance was at the Houston rodeo in 1995.

