Grammy Winner Kacey Musgraves Covers Selena's "Como La Flor" at Houston Rodeo

Fans, obviously, loved Musgraves' nod to the Queen of Tejano.
Kacey Musgraves is just Selena Quintanilla reincarnated in a country goddess— Not Lane (@TheLifeOfLane) February 26, 2019
Miss Kacey sang a Selena song at the Rodeo I- pic.twitter.com/dzytlxFYR1— hoopla (@leo_yeager_) February 26, 2019
Kacey covering Selena what can’t she DO https://t.co/fyBoX71Rrh— Ira (@ira) February 26, 2019
Even Selena's sister Suzette loved the performance, and thanked Musgraves for her tribute.
kacey musgraves covered brooks and dunn and selena at the houston rodeo, then rode a horse off the stage. what a GOAT— jared (@atjared) February 26, 2019
Musgraves' cover was all the more meaningful for fans since Selena's last performance was at the Houston rodeo in 1995.
Miss Kacey Musgraves really sang Como La Flor on the same stage Selena had her last concert huh? pic.twitter.com/Ewa3Dq2199— that bitch (@hsguccigang) February 26, 2019
