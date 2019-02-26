Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 26, 2019

Spanish Legend Julio Iglesias Stopping In San Antonio To Make You Swoon

Posted By on Tue, Feb 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF JULIO IGLESIAS
  • Courtesy of Julio Iglesias
Spanish singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias, now 75, is a goddamn icon, a musical force of nature and an old-school man of the world — plus he’s Enrique Iglesias’ dad, so that’s dope.

He has been an adored, highly awarded and honored international pop treasure since the early 1970s, following a brief professional soccer career (!), and he’s one of the worldwide best-selling artists in history, having recorded in several different languages. Hell, he’s even the best-selling Latin music artist ever, a multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner, a UNICEF Ambassador, a recipient of France’s Legion of Honour — no big deal — and that’s just to enumerate a small fraction of his acclaim.

He’s known best in the U.S. for hits like “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before,” “All of You” and “I Want to Know What Love Is,” and he practically invented the popular concept of romance en Español. Needless to say, you can’t miss an opportunity to see this ageless international legend on stage.

$59.50-$125, Wed Feb. 27, 8pm, The Majestic, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Julio Iglesias
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Feb. 27, 8 p.m.
Price: $59.50-$125
Buy from Ticketmaster
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Julio Iglesias

    Staff Pick
    Julio Iglesias @ The Majestic Theatre

    • Wed., Feb. 27, 8 p.m. $59.50-$125
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former Grupo Mazz Frontman Joe Lopez, a Convicted Sex Offender, Cancels San Antonio Appearance After Receiving Threats Read More

  2. Psychedelic Furs Gear Up for a Return to San Antonio Read More

  3. The San Antonio Choral Society Is Gearing Up for an International Music Concert in March Read More

  4. Latin Rock Giants Maná Are Coming Back to San Antonio Read More

  5. Juice, Like a Mashup of The Weeknd and John Mayer, Stopping By Sam's Burger Joint Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...