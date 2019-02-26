Spanish Legend Julio Iglesias Stopping In San Antonio To Make You Swoon

click to enlarge Courtesy of Julio Iglesias

Event Details Julio Iglesias @ The Majestic Theatre 224 E Houston San Antonio, TX When: Wed., Feb. 27, 8 p.m. Price: $59.50-$125 Live Music Map

Spanish singer-songwriter Julio Iglesias, now 75, is a goddamn icon, a musical force of nature and an old-school man of the world — plus he’s Enrique Iglesias’ dad, so that’s dope.He has been an adored, highly awarded and honored international pop treasure since the early 1970s, following a brief professional soccer career (!), and he’s one of the worldwide best-selling artists in history, having recorded in several different languages. Hell, he’s even the best-selling Latin music artist ever, a multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner, a UNICEF Ambassador, a recipient of France’s Legion of Honour — no big deal — and that’s just to enumerate a small fraction of his acclaim.He’s known best in the U.S. for hits like “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before,” “All of You” and “I Want to Know What Love Is,” and he practically invented the popular concept of romance en Español. Needless to say, you can’t miss an opportunity to see this ageless international legend on stage.