Lawmaker Files Bill to Make April 16 Selena Quintanilla Perez Day in Texas

Texans may be split between obsession over everything Selena-related to outcries of "let her rest in peace already," but the star power of the Queen of Tejano continues even decades after her death.
As such, a Texas lawmaker has filed a bill
to give Selena her own holiday.
On Tuesday, Texas Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos filed House Bill 2492, which calls for Selena Quintanilla Perez Day to be honored on April 16, the late singer's birthday. The special designation would highlight "the contributions to Tejano music of Selena Quintanilla Perez, an award-winning singer and recording artist."
The holiday wouldn't get anybody the day off school or work, but it would be observed "by appropriate ceremonies and activities."
If the bill makes it past a House committee, it would only become law if it's approved in the full House and Senate and signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
If the measure makes it that far, it would go into effect on September 1. That means the first official holiday would be celebrated in 2020, 25 years after Selena's death.
