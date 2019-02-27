Leftover Crack Brings Pissed-off Vibes to Paper Tiger

click to enlarge Facebook / Leftover Crack

Leftover Crack @ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Fri., March 1, 9 p.m.
Price: $16-$20

Rising from the ashes of defunct band Choking Victim, frontman Stza Crack (born Scott Sturgeon) slapped together and new and longer-lasting outfit that’s trafficked in a blend of hardcore punk, ska, cheeky bits of metal and rabble-rousing politics.Somehow, the New York-based band has managed to keep flying the middle finger at authority figures and cranking out pissed-off-sounding releases for nearly 20 years.