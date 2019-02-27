Email
Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Leftover Crack Brings Pissed-off Vibes to Paper Tiger

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / LEFTOVER CRACK
  • Facebook / Leftover Crack
Rising from the ashes of defunct band Choking Victim, frontman Stza Crack (born Scott Sturgeon) slapped together and new and longer-lasting outfit that’s trafficked in a blend of hardcore punk, ska, cheeky bits of metal and rabble-rousing politics.

Somehow, the New York-based band has managed to keep flying the middle finger at authority figures and cranking out pissed-off-sounding releases for nearly 20 years.

$16-$20, Fri March 1, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Leftover Crack
Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Fri., March 1, 9 p.m.
$16-$20
Live Music
  • Leftover Crack

    Staff Pick
    Leftover Crack @ Paper Tiger

    • Fri., March 1, 9 p.m. $16-$20
    • Buy from TicketFly

