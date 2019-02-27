Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Leftover Crack Brings Pissed-off Vibes to Paper Tiger
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Feb 27, 2019 at 9:29 AM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Leftover Crack
Rising from the ashes of defunct band Choking Victim, frontman Stza Crack (born Scott Sturgeon) slapped together and new and longer-lasting outfit that’s trafficked in a blend of hardcore punk, ska, cheeky bits of metal and rabble-rousing politics.
Somehow, the New York-based band has managed to keep flying the middle finger at authority figures and cranking out pissed-off-sounding releases for nearly 20 years.
$16-$20, Fri March 1, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Fri., March 1, 9 p.m.
Price:
$16-$20
Live Music
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Choking Victim, Stza Crack, Scott Sturgeon, punk, ska, metal, Image