Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Pay Tribute to Ned Flanders and Catch Metalcore Outfit Okilly Dokilly at Paper Tiger

Posted By on Wed, Feb 27, 2019 at 8:25 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / OKILLY DOKILLY
  • Facebook / Okilly Dokilly
What can be more fun than watching a band cosplay Ned Flanders and douse audiences in showers of metalcore with lyrics influenced by the Simpsons character himself? Absolutely nothing, that’s what.

Yeah, each member of Okilly Dokilly (an obvious reference to Flanders’ “Howdilly doodilly, neighbor” catchphrase) dresses as Flanders and songs like “White Wine Spritzer” seem to embody the character’s white suburban blandness. From the videos we’ve seen online, this could be one of the most entertaining acts in metal right now.

$15, Fri March 1, 9pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Okilly Dokilly
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Fri., March 1, 9 p.m.
(210) 841-3771
Price: $15
