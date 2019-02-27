Pay Tribute to Ned Flanders and Catch Metalcore Outfit Okilly Dokilly at Paper Tiger

click to enlarge Facebook / Okilly Dokilly

Okilly Dokilly @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Fri., March 1, 9 p.m. (210) 841-3771 Price: $15

What can be more fun than watching a band cosplay Ned Flanders and douse audiences in showers of metalcore with lyrics influenced by the Simpsons character himself? Absolutely nothing, that’s what.Yeah, each member of Okilly Dokilly (an obvious reference to Flanders’ “Howdilly doodilly, neighbor” catchphrase) dresses as Flanders and songs like “White Wine Spritzer” seem to embody the character’s white suburban blandness. From the videos we’ve seen online, this could be one of the most entertaining acts in metal right now.