Wednesday, February 27, 2019
Pay Tribute to Ned Flanders and Catch Metalcore Outfit Okilly Dokilly at Paper Tiger
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Feb 27, 2019 at 8:25 AM
click to enlarge
-
Facebook / Okilly Dokilly
What can be more fun than watching a band cosplay Ned Flanders and douse audiences in showers of metalcore with lyrics influenced by the Simpsons character himself? Absolutely nothing, that’s what.
Yeah, each member of Okilly Dokilly (an obvious reference to Flanders’ “Howdilly doodilly, neighbor” catchphrase) dresses as Flanders and songs like “White Wine Spritzer” seem to embody the character’s white suburban blandness. From the videos we’ve seen online, this could be one of the most entertaining acts in metal right now.
$15, Fri March 1, 9pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Fri., March 1, 9 p.m.
(210) 841-3771
Price:
$15
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Okilly Dokilly, Ned Flanders, Texas, San Antonio, metalcore, The Simpsons, live music, things to do in San Antonio, Paper Tiger, Image