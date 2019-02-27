Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Pick 3: Avant-Garde Percussionist Claire Rousay Exposes Left-Field Artists in the Alamo City

Posted By on Wed, Feb 27, 2019 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge Nadia Botello - BONNIE ARBITTIER
  • Bonnie Arbittier
  • Nadia Botello

A month ago, we launched a series asking members of San Antonio's music scene to share information on their three favorite local artists working inside their respective  genres. This week, we tapped experimental percussionist extraordinaire Claire Rousay, who also curates the avant-garde music program Contemporary Whatever. 


Nadia Botello


Nadia Botello produces sound installations rather than performing live. Her work encourages audiences to consider sounds, not just as music or noise, but as non-verbal responses to spaces, people and objects.

In other words, trippy stuff.

“Her website is filled with stuff that’s super interesting — how the sounds in the room are interacting with an object,” said Rousay, doing her best to describe the avant-garde medium in which Botello works.

As an example, Rousay referenced one of Botello’s musical pieces, Untitled. 1972, from Deja-Vu, which was paired with an eponymous Ralph Gibson photograph. Gallery visitors listen to Botello's composition on headphones while viewing the photo.

“[Botello’s sounds] are responding to Gibson’s photograph," Rousay said. "It’s super cool.”

Check out more of her work at nadiabotello.com.


Jacob Bissell


Guitarist for local alt-indie rockers 16 Psyche, Jacob Bissell organizes his own series called Homebase, which showcases up-and-coming sound and visual artists.

“I booked [Bissell] from 16 Psyche, who also produces avant-garde compositions and percussion music,” Rousay said. “He played a composition for us where he peeled off his fingernails and incorporated them in the piece.”

While we couldn’t find any recordings of Bissell’s solo percussion performances, we’re pretty sure he nails it every time (insert slapstick drum hit).

Follow Bisell on Facebook for updates on his performances.


Kenneth Kovats


Along with Wolf Party and Bob Dole Shows up Late for the Matinee, Kenneth Kovats' project Leg Market is another name to add to the growing roster of San Antonio-based noise artists. His sound mixes industrial textures like samples and feedback with violent moments of distortion and screeches.

“He’s a noise guy, but [his performances] are super-theatrical," Rousay said. "And he has a super-good sense of humor while still maintaining quality control of his sound.”


What sets Kovats apart from others in his genre, however, is a sense of intention, which makes his performances seem less sloppy and more focused than many in the genre. For updates on Leg Market shows and releases, follow him here.


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Signing the Dotted Line: Lonely Horse is the Latest San Antonio Band to Fall Under the Weight of Dealing with a Record Label Read More

  2. Lawmaker Files Bill to Make April 16 Selena Quintanilla Perez Day in Texas Read More

  3. Metric Just Keeps on Being Itself During San Antonio Show, and It's Pretty Refreshing Read More

  4. San Antonio Hip-hop Royalty Mad1one Strengthens His Dynasty with New Album Read More

  5. Pay Tribute to Ned Flanders and Catch Metalcore Outfit Okilly Dokilly at Paper Tiger Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...