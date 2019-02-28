Aggressive Pop-Punkers A Day to Remember Gear Up for Tobin Center Show

click to enlarge Facebook / A Day to Remember

Many bands that sound heavy-as-fuck with their initial album, seek a more poppy, approachable sound over time.

And that's what happened with metalcore/pop-punkers A Day to Remember. They leaned very pop-punk on their second album.

Sometimes referred to as “mall-core” for their almost asphyxiating presence and marketing at places like Hot Topic, the band knew their audience well. They catered to angsty pre-teen-to-early-20-somethings who craved a generous portion of sugary melodies poured over their heavy guitar licks.

Now, A Day to Remember is headed to San Antonio on Wednesday, June 12, for a show at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. And even though heavy-ish acts like Dream Theatre have played there before, it’ll be interesting to see how the posh venue responds to a mosh pit.

Tickets are $39.75-$60 and can be purchased at tobincenter.org.