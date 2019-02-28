Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 28, 2019

Aggressive Pop-Punkers A Day to Remember Gear Up for Tobin Center Show

Posted By on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / A DAY TO REMEMBER
  • Facebook / A Day to Remember

Many bands that sound heavy-as-fuck with their initial album, seek a more poppy, approachable sound over time.


And that's what happened with metalcore/pop-punkers A Day to Remember. They leaned very pop-punk on their second album.


Sometimes referred to as “mall-core” for their almost asphyxiating presence and marketing at places like Hot Topic, the band knew their audience well. They catered to angsty pre-teen-to-early-20-somethings who craved a generous portion of sugary melodies poured over their heavy guitar licks.


Now, A Day to Remember is headed to San Antonio on Wednesday, June 12, for a show at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. And even though heavy-ish acts like Dream Theatre have played there before, it’ll be interesting to see how the posh venue responds to a mosh pit.


Tickets are $39.75-$60 and can be purchased at tobincenter.org.

Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Formerly of Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, John 5 Stopping By The Rock Box Read More

  2. All the San Antonio-Based Artists Who Landed Official Showcases at SXSW 2019 Read More

  3. Get Your Dose of Pop-influenced Indie Rock with Car Seat Headrest's Show at Paper Tiger Read More

  4. Metric Just Keeps on Being Itself During San Antonio Show, and It's Pretty Refreshing Read More

  5. Zoé, Metric Co-headlining Tour with Stop At Aztec Theatre Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...