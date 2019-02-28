Formerly of Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, John 5 Stopping By The Rock Box

click to enlarge Courtesy of John 5

There’s a concert video of John 5 back when he was playing with Marilyn Manson that clearly depicts why he wouldn’t want to be in the self-proclaimed Antichrist Superstar’s outfit anymore. In it, Manson kicks John 5 at the beginning of “The Beautiful People,” and the guitarist, probably sick of Manson’s shenanigans, throws down his instrument and beckons the singer to fight. Eventually, though, John 5 picks up the guitar and carries on. He would leave the band a few years later to play for Rob Zombie, dividing time with his solo career.As far as his solo work is concerned, John 5 is known for being an insane shredder, ripping over heavy nu-metal-ish riffs. So there you go.