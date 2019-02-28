Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 28, 2019

Formerly of Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, John 5 Stopping By The Rock Box

Posted By on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF JOHN 5
  • Courtesy of John 5
There’s a concert video of John 5 back when he was playing with Marilyn Manson that clearly depicts why he wouldn’t want to be in the self-proclaimed Antichrist Superstar’s outfit anymore. In it, Manson kicks John 5 at the beginning of “The Beautiful People,” and the guitarist, probably sick of Manson’s shenanigans, throws down his instrument and beckons the singer to fight. Eventually, though, John 5 picks up the guitar and carries on. He would leave the band a few years later to play for Rob Zombie, dividing time with his solo career.

As far as his solo work is concerned, John 5 is known for being an insane shredder, ripping over heavy nu-metal-ish riffs. So there you go.

$18, Sat March 2, 7pm, The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com.
Event Details JOHN 5 and the Creatures
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m.
(210) 255-3833
Price: $18
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • JOHN 5 and the Creatures

    Staff Pick User Submitted
    JOHN 5 and the Creatures @ The Rock Box

    • Sat., March 2, 8 p.m. $18
    • Buy from TicketFly

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. All the San Antonio-Based Artists Who Landed Official Showcases at SXSW 2019 Read More

  2. Signing the Dotted Line: Lonely Horse is the Latest San Antonio Band to Fall Under the Weight of Dealing with a Record Label Read More

  3. Metric Just Keeps on Being Itself During San Antonio Show, and It's Pretty Refreshing Read More

  4. Zoé, Metric Co-headlining Tour with Stop At Aztec Theatre Read More

  5. Get Your Dose of Pop-influenced Indie Rock with Car Seat Headrest's Show at Paper Tiger Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...