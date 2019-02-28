Thursday, February 28, 2019
Formerly of Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie, John 5 Stopping By The Rock Box
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 10:28 AM
click to enlarge
There’s a concert video of John 5 back when he was playing with Marilyn Manson that clearly depicts why he wouldn’t want to be in the self-proclaimed Antichrist Superstar’s outfit anymore. In it, Manson kicks John 5 at the beginning of “The Beautiful People,” and the guitarist, probably sick of Manson’s shenanigans, throws down his instrument and beckons the singer to fight. Eventually, though, John 5 picks up the guitar and carries on. He would leave the band a few years later to play for Rob Zombie, dividing time with his solo career.
As far as his solo work is concerned, John 5 is known for being an insane shredder, ripping over heavy nu-metal-ish riffs. So there you go.
$18, Sat March 2, 7pm, The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com.
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m.
(210) 255-3833
Price:
$18
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, live music, John 5, John 5 and the Creatures, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Image