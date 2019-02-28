Email
Thursday, February 28, 2019

Get Your Dose of Pop-influenced Indie Rock with Car Seat Headrest's Show at Paper Tiger

click to enlarge MIKEAL BELAND
  • Mikeal Beland
Harnessing all the beautiful textures of indie-pop circa 1995-2005, Will Toledo’s Car Seat Headrest manages to pull listeners through alternating corridors of anguish and joy. In under a year, the young artist has released 10 albums and two EPs, and it doesn’t look like he’s stopping anytime soon.

If you’re curious to see the future of pop-influenced indie rock, you may find a glimpse with Car Seat Headrest.

$22-$25, Sat March 2, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
