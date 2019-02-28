Thursday, February 28, 2019
Get Your Dose of Pop-influenced Indie Rock with Car Seat Headrest's Show at Paper Tiger
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 9:56 AM
click to enlarge
Harnessing all the beautiful textures of indie-pop circa 1995-2005, Will Toledo’s Car Seat Headrest manages to pull listeners through alternating corridors of anguish and joy. In under a year, the young artist has released 10 albums and two EPs, and it doesn’t look like he’s stopping anytime soon.
If you’re curious to see the future of pop-influenced indie rock, you may find a glimpse with Car Seat Headrest.
$22-$25, Sat March 2, 8pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., papertigersatx.com.
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio,
Texas
When: Sat., March 2, 9 p.m.
Price:
$22-$25
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: Car Seat Headrest, indie pop, indie rock, pop influences, Will Toledo, Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Paper Tiger, Image