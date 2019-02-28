Get Your Dose of Pop-influenced Indie Rock with Car Seat Headrest's Show at Paper Tiger

click to enlarge Mikeal Beland

Event Details Car Seat Headrest @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Sat., March 2, 9 p.m. Price: $22-$25 Live Music Map

Harnessing all the beautiful textures of indie-pop circa 1995-2005, Will Toledo’s Car Seat Headrest manages to pull listeners through alternating corridors of anguish and joy. In under a year, the young artist has released 10 albums and two EPs, and it doesn’t look like he’s stopping anytime soon.If you’re curious to see the future of pop-influenced indie rock, you may find a glimpse with Car Seat Headrest.