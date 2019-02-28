Email
Thursday, February 28, 2019

Imagine Books & Records Brings Solid Lineup of Benji, Just Fine, Dreamkrusher and Bluntsplitter

Posted By on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BENJI
  • Courtesy of Benji
A couple weeks ago we hit up Eric Garcia, frontman of local metalcore band Covina, to ask which heavy bands in San Antonio he was digging. He mentioned hardcore act Bluntsplitter, who match metal aesthetics with late-’90s hardcore vibes for a sound that’s enjoyably abrasive. Catch them alongside indie rockers Benji, emo-punk outfit Just Fine and Dreamkrusher.

$5, Sat March 2, 8pm, Imagine Books & Records, 8373 Culebra Rd #201b, imaginebookstexas.com.
Event Details Bluntsplitter
@ Imagine Books and Records
8373 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m.
Price: $5
Live Music
Map
