Imagine Books & Records Brings Solid Lineup of Benji, Just Fine, Dreamkrusher and Bluntsplitter

Event Details Bluntsplitter @ Imagine Books and Records 8373 Culebra Rd San Antonio, TX When: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m. Price: $5 Live Music Map

A couple weeks ago we hit up Eric Garcia, frontman of local metalcore band Covina, to ask which heavy bands in San Antonio he was digging. He mentioned hardcore act Bluntsplitter, who match metal aesthetics with late-’90s hardcore vibes for a sound that’s enjoyably abrasive. Catch them alongside indie rockers Benji, emo-punk outfit Just Fine and Dreamkrusher.