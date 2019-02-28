Thursday, February 28, 2019
Imagine Books & Records Brings Solid Lineup of Benji, Just Fine, Dreamkrusher and Bluntsplitter
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 10:24 AM
click to enlarge
A couple weeks ago we hit up Eric Garcia, frontman of local metalcore band Covina, to ask which heavy bands in San Antonio he was digging. He mentioned hardcore act Bluntsplitter, who match metal aesthetics with late-’90s hardcore vibes for a sound that’s enjoyably abrasive. Catch them alongside indie rockers Benji, emo-punk outfit Just Fine and Dreamkrusher.
$5, Sat March 2, 8pm, Imagine Books & Records, 8373 Culebra Rd #201b, imaginebookstexas.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Imagine Books and Records
8373 Culebra Rd
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., March 2, 8 p.m.
Price:
$5
Live Music
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, things to do in San Antonio, live music, Bluntsplitter, Eric Garcia, metalcore, Covina, Benji, Just Fine, Dreamkrusher, Image