Thursday, February 28, 2019

Weeks After Telling a Rio Grande Valley Crowd He Doesn't Speak Spanish Because He's 'American,' Aaron Lewis Gets Booked at Gruene Hall

Posted By on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 2:18 PM

"Thanks for keeping us safe, guys," read the caption of the original post of Aaron Lewis standing next to a border patrol agent a day after the RGV incident.
  • Instagram / Aaron Lewis
  • "Thanks for keeping us safe, guys," read the caption of the original post of Aaron Lewis standing next to a border patrol agent a day after the RGV incident.
"It's Been Awhile" (heh) since Staind-frontman-turned-country-boi Aaron Lewis made headlines for telling a Rio Grande Valley crowd that he doesn’t speak Spanish because he’s American.

But, regardless of how backwards-as-fuck the Lewis' statement was, the subsequent hasn't exactly pumped the brakes on his tour.

Iconic New Braunfels venue Gruene Hall — a frequent stop for country and America acts — recently posted that the “Mudshovel” singer soon will be making an appearance.

Maybe since he’s further away from the border, he’ll feel more comfortable.



Heads up, Aaron — there are Mexican-Americans in New Braunfels too! (Insert grito here.)

