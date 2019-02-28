Thursday, February 28, 2019
Weeks After Telling a Rio Grande Valley Crowd He Doesn't Speak Spanish Because He's 'American,' Aaron Lewis Gets Booked at Gruene Hall
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Feb 28, 2019 at 2:18 PM
"Thanks for keeping us safe, guys," read the caption of the original post of Aaron Lewis standing next to a border patrol agent a day after the RGV incident.
(heh) since Staind-frontman-turned-country-boi Aaron Lewis made headlines
for telling a Rio Grande Valley crowd that he doesn’t speak Spanish because he’s American.
But, regardless of how backwards-as-fuck the Lewis' statement was, the subsequent hasn't exactly pumped the brakes on his tour.
Iconic New Braunfels venue Gruene Hall — a frequent stop for country and America acts — recently posted
that the “Mudshovel” singer soon will be making an appearance.
Maybe since he’s further away from the border, he’ll feel more comfortable.
Heads up, Aaron — there are Mexican-Americans in New Braunfels too! (Insert grito here.)
