Friday, March 1, 2019

Hatebreed, Agnostic Front and More Headed to San Antonio in May

Posted By on Fri, Mar 1, 2019 at 2:31 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, HATEBREED
  • Facebook, Hatebreed
Whoa! If this isn’t one of the gnarliest (and eclectic) heavy-music lineups rolling through the Alamo City, we don’t know what is.

On tour celebrating 25 years as a band, hardcore stalwarts Hatebreed are headed to San Antonio for a show at the Vibes Event Center on Friday, May 24.

As if the ferocious outfit wasn't enough on its own, it's also bringing along legendary acts including Obituary, Agnostic Front, Prong and Skeletal Remains that run the gamut from death metal to straight-up hardcore.

Alongside acts like Throwdown, Bury Your Dead, Terror and Sworn Enemy, Hatebreed helped pave the way for metal-inspired hardcore in the late-’90s, which eventually took on the name "metal-core."



Tickets ($25-$29) are on sale and can be purchased here.
Vibes Event Center
1211 E. Houston Steet
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
Music Club
Map
