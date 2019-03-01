Email
Friday, March 1, 2019

Los Angeles Producer Daedelus to Put in an Appearance at Brick at Blue Star

Posted By on Fri, Mar 1, 2019 at 12:04 PM

Los Angeles DJ and producer Daedelus, born Alfred Darlington, helped pioneer a new age of hip-hop, breakbeat and electronic music during the early 2000s. And, on his last album 2018’s Taut, he holds fast to the legendarily eclectic sound that won him an international fanbase.

Now, he's appearing at Brick on Friday, March 14, for a performance at with OMPearce, Jevonchi & Xy!o.

Besides the fact that — to our knowledge, anyway — Daedalus has never performed in San Antonio, his unique approach to music production is worth a listen. On some songs, he's atmospheric and droning, on others, glitch-heavy and chaotic.

You never know what you’re going to get spinning a Daedalus track, but you can certainly expect something thought-provoking and experimental.



$5, 7pm, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, bluestarartscomplex.com.
Location Details Brick at Blue Star
108 Blue Star
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
