Los Angeles Producer Daedelus to Put in an Appearance at Brick at Blue Star

click to enlarge
Los Angeles DJ and producer Daedelus, born Alfred Darlington, helped pioneer a new age of hip-hop, breakbeat and electronic music during the early 2000s. And, on his last album 2018’s Taut
, he holds fast to the legendarily eclectic sound that won him an international fanbase.
Now, he's appearing at Brick on Friday, March 14, for a performance at with OMPearce, Jevonchi & Xy!o.
Besides the fact that — to our knowledge, anyway — Daedalus has never performed in San Antonio, his unique approach to music production is worth a listen. On some songs, he's atmospheric and droning, on others, glitch-heavy and chaotic.
You never know what you’re going to get spinning a Daedalus track, but you can certainly expect something thought-provoking and experimental.
$5, 7pm, Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, bluestarartscomplex.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.