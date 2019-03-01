Los Angeles Producer Daedelus to Put in an Appearance at Brick at Blue Star

click to enlarge Facebook, Daedelus

Los Angeles DJ and producer Daedelus, born Alfred Darlington, helped pioneer a new age of hip-hop, breakbeat and electronic music during the early 2000s. And, on his last album 2018’s, he holds fast to the legendarily eclectic sound that won him an international fanbase.Now, he's appearing at Brick on Friday, March 14, for a performance at with OMPearce, Jevonchi & Xy!o.Besides the fact that — to our knowledge, anyway — Daedalus has never performed in San Antonio, his unique approach to music production is worth a listen. On some songs, he's atmospheric and droning, on others, glitch-heavy and chaotic.You never know what you’re going to get spinning a Daedalus track, but you can certainly expect something thought-provoking and experimental.