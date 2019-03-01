Mushroomhead Descends Upon The Rock Box with Synth-heavy Rap Metal

click to enlarge Courtesy of Mushroomhead

Event Details Mushroomhead and Hellzapoppin Circus @ The Rock Box 1223 E. Houston St. Downtown San Antonio, TX When: Tue., March 5, 8 p.m. Price: $20 Live Music Map

Alongside Slipknot and Mudvayne, Mushroomhead ravaged the early aughts with a face-painted take on synth-heavy rap metal. Hearing them again with fresh ears — since it’s been 20 years since I’ve intentionally listened to this band — I can now say they sound like a mix of Korn and Limp Bizkit but not quite as good as either.If that sounds like your thing, catch them with Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue, Ventana and Worldwide Panic.