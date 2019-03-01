Friday, March 1, 2019
Mushroomhead Descends Upon The Rock Box with Synth-heavy Rap Metal
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Mar 1, 2019 at 7:51 AM
Alongside Slipknot and Mudvayne, Mushroomhead ravaged the early aughts with a face-painted take on synth-heavy rap metal. Hearing them again with fresh ears — since it’s been 20 years since I’ve intentionally listened to this band — I can now say they sound like a mix of Korn and Limp Bizkit but not quite as good as either.
If that sounds like your thing, catch them with Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue, Ventana and Worldwide Panic.
$20, Tue March 5, 8pm, The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com.
When: Tue., March 5, 8 p.m.
$20
