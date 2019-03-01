Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 1, 2019

Mushroomhead Descends Upon The Rock Box with Synth-heavy Rap Metal

Posted By on Fri, Mar 1, 2019 at 7:51 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MUSHROOMHEAD
  • Courtesy of Mushroomhead
Alongside Slipknot and Mudvayne, Mushroomhead ravaged the early aughts with a face-painted take on synth-heavy rap metal. Hearing them again with fresh ears — since it’s been 20 years since I’ve intentionally listened to this band — I can now say they sound like a mix of Korn and Limp Bizkit but not quite as good as either.

If that sounds like your thing, catch them with Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue, Ventana and Worldwide Panic.

$20, Tue March 5, 8pm, The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St., (210) 677-9453, therockboxsa.com.
Event Details Mushroomhead and Hellzapoppin Circus
@ The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., March 5, 8 p.m.
Price: $20
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Mushroomhead and Hellzapoppin Circus

    Staff Pick
    Mushroomhead and Hellzapoppin Circus @ The Rock Box

    • Tue., March 5, 8 p.m. $20
    • Buy from TicketFly

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Weeks After Telling a Rio Grande Valley Crowd He Doesn't Speak Spanish Because He's 'American,' Aaron Lewis Gets Booked at Gruene Hall Read More

  2. Zoé, Metric Co-headlining Tour with Stop At Aztec Theatre Read More

  3. Signing the Dotted Line: Lonely Horse is the Latest San Antonio Band to Fall Under the Weight of Dealing with a Record Label Read More

  4. Death by Shred: Instru-Metal Titans Animals as Leaders Return to San Antonio Read More

  5. Juice, Like a Mashup of The Weeknd and John Mayer, Stopping By Sam's Burger Joint Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...