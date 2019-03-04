Email
Monday, March 4, 2019

Bowling For Soup Returns to San Antonio This Spring

Posted By on Mon, Mar 4, 2019 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, BOWLING FOR SOUP
  • Facebook, Bowling For Soup
Bowling For Soup, headliners of the last traveling Vans Warped tour last summer, have been a pop-punk favorite since their 1994 formation.

The band got its start in Wichita Falls before eventually moving to Denton, where it built a cult-like following for a blend of pop-friendly alt-rock, ska and hardcore punk.

If you missed them at last year’s Warped Tour, you’re in luck. Bowling for Soup is headed back to San Antonio Friday, April 5, for a show at Paper Tiger.

Tickets ($21) are available now and can be purchased at papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map

