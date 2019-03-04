Bowling For Soup Returns to San Antonio This Spring

click to enlarge Facebook, Bowling For Soup

Bowling For Soup, headliners of the last traveling Vans Warped tour last summer, have been a pop-punk favorite since their 1994 formation.The band got its start in Wichita Falls before eventually moving to Denton, where it built a cult-like following for a blend of pop-friendly alt-rock, ska and hardcore punk.If you missed them at last year’s Warped Tour, you’re in luck. Bowling for Soup is headed back to San Antonio Friday, April 5, for a show at Paper Tiger.