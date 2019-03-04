Monday, March 4, 2019
The Prodigy's Keith Flint Has Died at Age 49
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Mar 4, 2019 at 2:52 PM
Few bands make the kind of cultural and artistic impact Prodigy did in the early ’90s. The U.K. act wrapped up harsh electronic noises and pulsing techno beats, taking the world by storm with its third album The Fat of The Land.
As frontman, Keith Flint used his sneering vocals and edgy exterior to add a punk element to the electronic act. Beyond that, he imbued its aesthetic with a sort of violent beauty.
Flint was found dead at his Essex home at 8:10 a.m. from what his band is calling a suicide. He was 49.
Further details surrounding Flint’s death have not been released.
