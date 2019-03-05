Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Chubby Checker Announced as 2019 Flambeau Grand Marshall
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Mar 5, 2019 at 12:58 PM
Facebook / Chubby Checker
This year's grand marshall for the Fiesta Flambeau parade will likely delight fans of Golden Age rock 'n' roll.
In line with the "Reflections of Music Past" theme, the Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association has named Chubby Checker as grand marshall
. Checker gained fame in the early '60s as the singer and dancer who popularized the Twist — his signature song.
The parade will offer the usual musicians, marching bands, equestrian units, floats and dance groups. But don't expect to see too many dance moves from Checker, as he'll likely be waving to spectators all night from the back of a car.
