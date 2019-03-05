Email
Tuesday, March 5, 2019

DIY Rapper Tech N9ne Returns to San Antonio This Spring

Posted By on Tue, Mar 5, 2019 at 4:05 PM

The king of DIY hip-hop, Tech N9ne has made a name for himself by sheer grit and self-propulsion. Unloading verses at turbo speed with his chopper-style flow, the Kansas City rapper remains a force in the music industry — even without the help of a major label.


Starting his Strange Music label in 1999, Tech N9ne, born Aaron Dontez Yates, pretty much became the black sheep of the hip-hop world, refusing to bend to any particular style aside from his own. That stubbornness has garnered him a large and cult-like following.


Yates returns to San Antonio alongside Dax, Krizz Kaliko, ¡Mayday! and Ubi for a show at Paper Tiger on Tuesday, May 21.


