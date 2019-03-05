DIY Rapper Tech N9ne Returns to San Antonio This Spring

The king of DIY hip-hop, Tech N9ne has made a name for himself by sheer grit and self-propulsion. Unloading verses at turbo speed with his chopper-style flow, the Kansas City rapper remains a force in the music industry — even without the help of a major label.
Starting his Strange Music label in 1999, Tech N9ne, born Aaron Dontez Yates, pretty much became the black sheep of the hip-hop world, refusing to bend to any particular style aside from his own. That stubbornness has garnered him a large and cult-like following.
Yates returns to San Antonio alongside Dax, Krizz Kaliko, ¡Mayday! and Ubi for a show at Paper Tiger on Tuesday, May 21.
Tickets are not yet available, but check for updates at papertigersatx.com.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.