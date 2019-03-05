Email
Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Seductive Surf-Rockers The Growlers Return to San Antonio This Summer

Posted By on Tue, Mar 5, 2019 at 4:03 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, THE GROWLERS
  • Facebook, The Growlers
Since dropping their debut Are You in Or Out in 2009, Costa Mesa surf-rockers the Growlers have been at the forefront of bringing pysch and surf rock to a new generation of fans.

Headlining at festivals including Austin’s Psych Fest (now Levitation), the band has seduced audiences with danceable indie rock soaked with enough reverb and delay to make you feel like you’re on 10 hits of acid. And it's continued to release new work and tour even as the surf-rock tide bleeds away from mainstream pop.

Did we mention they're also returning to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Friday, Auguste 9? Well, they are.

Tickets ($32.50) are on sale and can be purchased at papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
Music Club
Map
