Seductive Surf-Rockers The Growlers Return to San Antonio This Summer

Since dropping their debutin 2009, Costa Mesa surf-rockers the Growlers have been at the forefront of bringing pysch and surf rock to a new generation of fans.Headlining at festivals including Austin’s Psych Fest (now Levitation), the band has seduced audiences with danceable indie rock soaked with enough reverb and delay to make you feel like you’re on 10 hits of acid. And it's continued to release new work and tour even as the surf-rock tide bleeds away from mainstream pop.Did we mention they're also returning to San Antonio for a show at Paper Tiger on Friday, Auguste 9? Well, they are.