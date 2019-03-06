Carmens de la Calle Heats Up With Monthly Themed Poetry Event

click to enlarge Jazz and Poetry Flyer/Facebook

Nationally-recognized and published poet, singer and songwriter Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson has been hosting poetry events at one of San Antonio's most recognized black-owned restaurants, Carmens De La Calle.The event, Jazz and Poetry with a Purpose, Jazz and Poetry for short, is held on the last Thursday of every month at Carmens, located at 320 N Flores. The shows begin at 8 p.m."We've been hosting at Carmens since 2015," Sanderson said. "I attended a friend's birthday party and was asked to perform with the band. The owner, Paula Sullivan, recorded my performance and later asked if I'd be interested in helping her create a reoccurring event."Every month there's a new theme for Jazz and Poetry. Last month's theme paid respects to Dr. Martin Luther King'sa series of letters that Dr. King wrote while imprisoned in Birmingham, Alabama for trespassing and boycotting. The letters were to help continue the fight against the unjust laws that plagued the black community."The series was called 'Letters To Humanity,'Sanderson said. "We asked people all over San Antonio to write a letter about a social justice issue in the nation and address them to either the county, the president or humanity itself. The letters can be seen posted in the windows as you walk into Carmen's."This month's theme is "Mysteries of Womanhood" to celebrate International Women's Month. "We want poets to create with a specific purpose in mind," Sanderson said. "The events are inspired by the art of the Harlem Renaissance, the balance between jazz, improve, and spoken-word. The musicians compliment the the poetry and words."Sanderson and Sullivan plan to create a podcast series for Spotify entitled "Jazz Cookery." The podcast will host San Antonio music artists with upcoming or newly-released material, giving them the opportunity to talk about their projects and record a live performance."Jazz and Poetry is a unique experience," Sanderson said. "The flavor and mood changes with every show. We're making a moment happen. People leave happy and charged with each performance, especially the poets."The next Jazz and Poetry with a Purpose event will be held March 28 at 8 p.m.