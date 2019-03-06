Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Death Metal Giants Nile Return to San Antonio in December

Posted By on Wed, Mar 6, 2019 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge Death metal band Nile explores Egyptian themes in its music. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Death metal band Nile explores Egyptian themes in its music.
Considering San Antonio’s affinity for metal, we wanted to make you aware that one of the most brutal acts of all time is making a return visit.

On Sunday, December 8, Egyptian-themed death metal band Nile will swing through the Rock Box in support of its 9th studio album, due out later this year.

Formed in 1993, Nile released a couple of EPs before signing with Relapse Records and releasing the full-length classic Amongst the Catacombs of Nephren-Ka in 1998. The Relapse deal brought a wider audience to the South Carolina band, along with opportunities to tour with death metal brethren Incantation and Morbid Angel.

This time around, though, it's Nile headlining and grindcore mainstay Terrorizer will be in the support role.



$21, Dec 8, 8pm, The Rock Box, 1223 E Houston St, dinproductions.com.
Location Details The Rock Box
1223 E. Houston St.
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 677-9453
Music Club
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. All the San Antonio-Based Artists Who Landed Official Showcases at SXSW 2019 Read More

  2. Signing the Dotted Line: Lonely Horse is the Latest San Antonio Band to Fall Under the Weight of Dealing with a Record Label Read More

  3. Bluegrass Shredders Trampled by Turtles Melted Our Faces off at Gruene Hall Read More

  4. Zoé, Metric Co-headlining Tour with Stop At Aztec Theatre Read More

  5. Death by Shred: Instru-Metal Titans Animals as Leaders Return to San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...