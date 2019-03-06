Wednesday, March 6, 2019
Gin Blossoms Pulling Into Aztec Theatre for Night of '90s Tunes
By Chris Conde
on Wed, Mar 6, 2019 at 1:24 PM
Jangly alterna-pop band Gin Blossoms were one of a thousand similar bands on the radio back in the ’90s. While the Tempe, Arizona-based outfit had a similar sound to a tidal wave of other post-grunge bands, songs like “Til I Hear It From You,” “Hey Jealousy,” “Follow You Down” and “Found Out About You,” had enough memorable hooks to pull ahead of the pack.
For a chance to relive some of your early ’90s memories, catch the Gin Blossoms as they return to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre this Friday.
$30-$49.50, Fri March 8, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Live Music
