Wednesday, March 6, 2019

Gin Blossoms Pulling Into Aztec Theatre for Night of '90s Tunes

Posted By on Wed, Mar 6, 2019 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / GIN BLOSSOMS
  • Facebook / Gin Blossoms
Jangly alterna-pop band Gin Blossoms were one of a thousand similar bands on the radio back in the ’90s. While the Tempe, Arizona-based outfit had a similar sound to a tidal wave of other post-grunge bands, songs like “Til I Hear It From You,” “Hey Jealousy,” “Follow You Down” and “Found Out About You,” had enough memorable hooks to pull ahead of the pack.

For a chance to relive some of your early ’90s memories, catch the Gin Blossoms as they return to San Antonio for a show at the Aztec Theatre this Friday.

$30-$49.50, Fri March 8, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Gin Blossoms
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., March 8, 8 p.m.
Price: $30-$49.50
Buy Tickets
Map

