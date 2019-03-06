San Antonio's Own Hydra Melody Playing One Last Show Before Split

click to enlarge Courtesy of Hydra Melody

Event Details Hydra Melody @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Fri., March 8, 7 p.m. Price: $8-$13 Live Music Map

It’s always sad for those who follow the local music scene closely when a longtime presence — a band or performer who’s become known and loved over years of gigging — hangs it up. That’s just what SA alternative rock outfit Hydra Melody, formed in the mid-aughts, has decided to do.But, not before playing one final show.Hydra Melody, for those unfamiliar, dropped a debut EP back in 2011 and a full LP in 2015. In between those two polished and well-honed efforts, the band won a contest, gained a little national attention, dropped a few more fairly solid EPs, and seemed destined to launch itself into the next level of success. Nevertheless, as these things often go, nothing materialized.Now, the band is splitting up to “explore new adventures, spend time with our families and keep growing as artists and individuals,” as stated on its Facebook event page. Even if you never had the chance to get into Hydra Melody’s synth-and-keys heavy alternative pop-rock — a deficit you can remedy on Spotify or Soundcloud — this last show promises to be special.