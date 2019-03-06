South by St. Mary's Street: KRTU's Indie Overnight Spring Showcase Promises Heavy-Hitting Lineup

click to enlarge Facebook, Minus Gravity

With South by Southwest a week away, San Antonio artists are gearing up for official and non-official showcases in Austin as well as some deep-stacked bills here on the home front.One of those stacked Alamo City bills is KRTU's Indie Overnight Spring Showcase, which features an array of San Antonio-based and regional bands plus at least one act that got its start here before moving on.Brought to you by the folks at Trinity University’s KRTU 91.7 FM Indie Overnight team, which spins independent music from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. daily, the showcase features a diverse lineup spread across two stages at the Paper Tiger.One of the highlights is Minus Gravity, a SA-to-LA transplant whose sound could be compared to Migos and Young Thug. The hip-hop trio also recently signed a deal with Capitol Records, which puts it in the company of acts including Erykah Badu, Lil Yachty and the Beastie Boys.Another of the bill's must-see artists is Survival Guide, the San Antonio-based synth-pop act fronted by Emily Whitehurst, former singer of pop-punk act Tsunami Bomb.“I’m super excited about this new initiative,” Station General Manager JJ Lopez said in a press release on the event. “KRTU, from jazz to indie, is here to support local artists and the community and to top it off, students are leading the charge."The rest of the lineup includes Blushing, Fea, the Rich Hands, Sisyfuss, the Foreign Arm, 16 the Olympus and Nothing Chief.The free event will take place on Thursday, March 7, with Steel City Pops slanging chilly treats. For more information visit krtu.org.