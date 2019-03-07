Email
Thursday, March 7, 2019

Rapper Wiz Khalifa Taking Over the Aztec Theatre This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, Mar 7, 2019 at 8:11 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / WIZ KHALIFA
  • Facebook / Wiz Khalifa
Even with early acclaimed mixtape Kush and Orange Juice and hit single “Black and Yellow,” Wiz Khalifa was known more for the songs he appeared on than the ones he created.

From collaborations with pop juggernauts Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus and Imagine Dragons to obvious cash grabs like the one with pro-wrestler John Cena, Wiz Khalifa is destined to remain a pop-radio fixture, even though his name is rarely in bold.

Catch the rapper when he stops by the Aztec Theatre this weekend to sing along to his bangers.

$50, Sat March 9, 7pm, Aztec Theatre, 104 N St Mary's St, theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details Wiz Khalifa
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 9, 8 p.m.
Price: $50-$100
