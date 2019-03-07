Rapper Wiz Khalifa Taking Over the Aztec Theatre This Weekend

click to enlarge Facebook / Wiz Khalifa

Event Details Wiz Khalifa @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Sat., March 9, 8 p.m. Price: $50-$100 Live Music Map

Even with early acclaimed mixtapeand hit single “Black and Yellow,” Wiz Khalifa was known more for the songs he appeared on than the ones he created.From collaborations with pop juggernauts Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus and Imagine Dragons to obvious cash grabs like the one with pro-wrestler John Cena, Wiz Khalifa is destined to remain a pop-radio fixture, even though his name is rarely in bold.Catch the rapper when he stops by the Aztec Theatre this weekend to sing along to his bangers.