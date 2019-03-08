Meet Superbuff: The Newest Addition to San Antonio's Avant Garde Music Scene

click to enlarge
Down a rabbit hole of Facebook pages, Bandcamp links, Soundcloud playlists and YouTube videos, it's nice to stumble across refreshingly weird music projects from San Antonio.
And the newly formed Superbuff — fronted by guitarist Kokofreakbean (Michael Vasquez), also the brains behind the insane avant-garde project Computer Jesus Refrigerator
— is both refreshing and zany as hell.
For Superbuff, Kokofreakbean is joined by Ethan Campa on drums, who also currently plays in Porridge Fist and has lent his percussion skills to Ghost Police and Pinko. Together, the pair perform an acrobatic duet of pummeling drums and artsy riffs that'll make you say, "What the fuck?"
Drawing influence from sources as diverse as math rock band Hella, grindcore giants Cryptopsy and ambient, experimental and glitch producer Aphex Twin, Superbuff may come across as garbled noise to some. But with a closer listen to the mangled riffs and violent drums hits, it's possible to grasp the complexity and beautiful chaos of their sound.
Superbuff just released an eponymously named EP in February with three tracks that explore the boundaries of experimental rock and attack listeners with anti-pop aesthetics.
The band’s next show is with Virginia’s industrial blues band Buck Gooter on March 12 at Brick. With Bob Dole Shows Up Late For His Matinee, Fierce Deity, Arte Sacra Atelier, Chabron, Kimberly, $5, 7pm, 108 Blue Star,
(210) 227-6960, bluestarartscomplex.com
.
Stream or buy the Superbuff EP
at superbuff.bandcamp.com
and keep up with the updates, releases and news by clicking on the following links: instagram.com/superbuffband
, youtube.com/user/KOKOFREAKBEAN
, instagram.com/kokofreakbean
, instagram.com/zeeethan
.
