New Band Alert: San Antonio's Quiet Hours Release EP Brimming with '90s Nostalgia

click to enlarge
With all the music links I receive via email or FB messenger (Please stop messaging me on the weekends. I’m not going to review you at 3 a.m. on Sunday.), it’s exciting to hear a band doing new shit.
Fronted by John C. Morgan, who's played in Alamo City acts including indie BBs Sioux and Fox soulful pop-rock act Booty Feet, the recently formed Quiet Hours just released their debut, an eponymously named EP, and it’s nothing short of dope-as-fuck.
Which is sort of funny, because of how much of a throwback sound the band has.
Mix in the nonchalant vocal aesthetics of Elliot Smith, early ’90s indie alt-rock in the vein of Red House Painters and Pavement, plus a shot modern indie rock sensibility, and Quiet Hours pours out a cocktail that's refreshingly different from the current lo-fi, bedroom-pop the Alamo City seems to be producing of late.
Not only are there enough poppy vibes for the four-track EP to be appealing to just about anybody, Morgan’s lyrics and chord progressions really draw the listener in and take them on a journey to a time that feels vaguely like 1993.
The EP is on Spotify and available for purchase at quiethourstx.bandcamp.com
.
For more information and updates on shows, releases and other news from Quiet Hours visit them at facebook.com/quiethourssa.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.