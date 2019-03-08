Email
Friday, March 8, 2019

New Band Alert: San Antonio's Quiet Hours Release EP Brimming with '90s Nostalgia

With all the music links I receive via email or FB messenger (Please stop messaging me on the weekends. I’m not going to review you at 3 a.m. on Sunday.), it’s exciting to hear a band doing new shit.

Fronted by John C. Morgan, who's played in Alamo City acts including indie BBs Sioux and Fox soulful pop-rock act Booty Feet, the recently formed Quiet Hours just released their debut, an eponymously named EP, and it’s nothing short of dope-as-fuck.

Which is sort of funny, because of how much of a throwback sound the band has.

Mix in the nonchalant vocal aesthetics of Elliot Smith, early ’90s indie alt-rock in the vein of Red House Painters and Pavement, plus a shot modern indie rock sensibility, and Quiet Hours pours out a cocktail that's refreshingly different from the current lo-fi, bedroom-pop the Alamo City seems to be producing of late.



Not only are there enough poppy vibes for the four-track EP to be appealing to just about anybody, Morgan’s lyrics and chord progressions really draw the listener in and take them on a journey to a time that feels vaguely like 1993.

The EP is on Spotify and available for purchase at quiethourstx.bandcamp.com.

For more information and updates on shows, releases and other news from Quiet Hours visit them at facebook.com/quiethourssa.

