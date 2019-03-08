When Worlds Collide: Alice in Chains, Underoath and Korn Are Headed to Texas

click to enlarge Facebook, Underoath

I don’t know whether we should be grateful or upset this tour is skipping the Alamo City, but for the sake of just letting y’all know how fucking strange this lineup is, we had to write something.Kicking off in Austin before making its way across the country to wrap up in California, nu-metal dads Korn, ’90s alt rockers Alice in Chains and post-hardcore faves Underoath are all set to tour … together? Because that’s what the record industry thinks we need?While at first it seems a bit confusing why all three acts, none of which sound anything alike, would undertake a joint trek across the nation, maybe it actually isn’t that weird if you think about it.All three bands have had active mainstream radio play for at least a decade. All three bands have appealed to the same young angsty teen market — just in different decades. And all three acts were sort of the powerhouses of their own generation before eventually producing poppier music and lounging underneath the vague umbrella of “active-rock.”If you’re still reading at this point, the tour hits Austin on Thursday, July 18, for a performance at the Austin 360 Amphitheater.