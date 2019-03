Did Sum 41 Waste Their Time and Become Another Casualty of Society? Find Out When They Return to San Antonio in April

click to enlarge Facebook, Sum 41

Pop-punkers Sum 41 have announced a return to San Antonio this spring, and fans of the band take note: they may come armed with new tunes.Last year on Twitter , the Canadian pop-punk mainstays mentioned they'd be releasing new music in 2019, and although the group may have tilted more towards the approachable active-rock world, who knows? Maybe they'll lean back to their more aggressive roots.Find out and relive some of those 2002 memories when the band plays the Paper Tiger on Tuesday, April 30.