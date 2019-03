Go Tejano Day sets a new attendance record with @tigresdelnorte! Tonight, the new All-Time paid Rodeo/Concert Attendance Record was set with 75,586 in paid attendance! #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/rmxifvU06Q — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 11, 2019

A week after Cardi B broke the Houston Rodeo's attendance record with her performance, another popular music act has already passed up her feat.So who outsold the best-selling, Grammy-winning rapper?Turns out norteño group Los Tigres Del Norte had a paid attendance of 75,586 concert-goers at their Sunday performance — six more than Cardi B pulled in.It makes sense, considering that Los Tigres have been around for decades and have a long list of hits.