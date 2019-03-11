Monday, March 11, 2019
Neon Indian Gears up to Rock DJ Set at Chisme This Friday
By Chris Conde
on Mon, Mar 11, 2019 at 2:48 PM
Oh, snap! Chillwave act Neon Indian is headed back to his homeland of San Antonio, and we’re pretty stoked about it — even if it is just a DJ set.
Born Alan Palomo, the creative force behind Neon Indian grew roots in San before graduating from Churchill and moving to Denton for college in the late aughts. He released his debut record Psychic Chasms
in 2009, grabbing the attention of Rolling Stone,
which placed him on its best-bands-of-the-year list.
So if you dig all things chillwave and jam out to similar artists like Washed Out or Com Truise, you may well feel the same about Neon Indian and what he spins when he rocks a DJ set at Chisme this Friday, March 15.
$25, 11pm, Chisme, 2403 N St Mary's St, (210) 530-4236, eatchisme.com, papertigersatx.com
