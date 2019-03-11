Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 11, 2019

Neon Indian Gears up to Rock DJ Set at Chisme This Friday

Posted By on Mon, Mar 11, 2019 at 2:48 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, NEON INDIAN
  • Facebook, Neon Indian
Oh, snap! Chillwave act Neon Indian is headed back to his homeland of San Antonio, and we’re pretty stoked about it — even if it is just a DJ set.

Born Alan Palomo, the creative force behind Neon Indian grew roots in San before graduating from Churchill and moving to Denton for college in the late aughts. He released his debut record Psychic Chasms in 2009, grabbing the attention of Rolling Stone, which placed him on its best-bands-of-the-year list.

So if you dig all things chillwave and jam out to similar artists like Washed Out or Com Truise, you may well feel the same about Neon Indian and what he spins when he rocks a DJ set at Chisme this Friday, March 15.

$25, 11pm, Chisme, 2403 N St Mary's St, (210) 530-4236, eatchisme.com, papertigersatx.com.
Location Details Chisme
2403 N St. Mary's
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
General Services
Map
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  • Chisme

    • 2403 N St. Mary's Downtown

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Gin Blossoms' San Antonio Performance Shows That New Miserable Experience Has Stood the Test of Time Read More

  2. New Band Alert: San Antonio's Quiet Hours Release EP Brimming with '90s Nostalgia Read More

  3. Meet Superbuff: The Newest Addition to San Antonio's Avant Garde Music Scene Read More

  4. When Worlds Collide: Alice in Chains, Underoath and Korn Are Headed to Texas Read More

  5. Buckethead Doesn't Let Schtick Outshine His Guitar Skills at San Antonio Performance Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...