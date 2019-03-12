Darkwave, Synthpop Vibes at Paper Tiger This Week with Cold Cave, ADULT., Vowws Lineup

click to enlarge Courtesy of Cold Cave

Event Details Cold Cave @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Wed., March 13, 8 p.m. Price: $17 Live Music Map

This bill amounts to a can’t-miss for fans of darkwave electronic music and synthpop. Cold Cave will be at Paper Tiger this week with likeminded acts ADULT. and Vowws.Cold Cave, as any self-respecting emo kid with a taste for electronic pop will know, is an LA band that grew to indie stardom in the late aughts, especially with the release of its 2009 album Love Comes Close. ADULT., the veteran act on the bill, is a band from Detroit known for putting on wild live show and crafting music that mates elements of 1980s synth-pop with techno and other electronic styles. Finally, Vowws is a young Australian act that describes itself as making deathpop music — which seems pretty damn appropriate to us. More experimental and aggressive than the other two acts, Vowws has an industrial edge and combines post-punk and shoegaze with its synth-pop bread and butter.All in all, it could make for an ideal night to cry onto your leather jacket while pretending you live in a faraway dystopian society — because you totally do.