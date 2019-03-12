DIY Music Fest Returns to Imagine Books & Records for Spring Break 2019

click to enlarge Imagine Books & Records

Event Details Imagine Fest IV @ Imagine Books and Records 8373 Culebra Rd San Antonio, TX When: Wed., March 13, 7 p.m., Thu., March 14, 7 p.m., Fri., March 15, 7 p.m. and Sat., March 16, 7 p.m. Price: $7 (each day) Live Music Map

DIY-as-fuck and a testament to a true love for local music, Imagine Books & Records (also known as the Loudest Bookstore in Texas) is already a few days into Imagine Fest IV, its annual, weeklong showcase of local, regional and national musical acts from a variety of genres.While a few days’ worth of music is already in the rearview mirror at this point, folks interested in sampling undiscovered bands are likely to find at least something they enjoy during the remainder of the event.A rundown of what’s still to come: Wednesday, March 13: Mr. Pidge, 16 the Olympus, Joshua Myles, Xenobia, the Foreign Arm; Thursday, March 14: Donella Drive, Celestial Descent, Sick/Sea (Austin), Roshii, Medusa Complex; Friday, March 15: Invision Love, Younger Than Neil (Denver), the Holophonics (Denton), St. Dukes, PeanutGallery, Daniel Miller and the Red Roses; Saturday, March 16: Grandchildren (Philadelphia), Mírame, Vintage Pictures Small Business (Austin), Alix Williams.