Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Prepare to Get Down When Earth, Wind & Fire Stop By the Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Tue, Mar 12, 2019 at 7:43 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF EARTH, WIND & FIRE
  • Courtesy of Earth, Wind & Fire
Earth, Wind & Fire is one of those veteran acts that you have to talk about in terms of distinct eras of creative output. No one description or writerly encapsulation can truly pin down the outfit’s identity.

The group, which blended funk, jazz, pop, soul and R&B in novel ways, was founded by Maurice White in 1969 and has been instrumental in expanding the scope of what black popular music can be. The 2000 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are best known for hits like “September,” “Let’s Groove” and “Shining Star.” In 2016, White passed away and left the band in the capable hands of his brother Verdine White.

This show, for fans of any era of the band’s music and for students of popular music history, should be seen as an essential experience.

$60.50-$126, 8pm, The Majestic, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Earth, Wind & Fire
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., March 13, 8 p.m.
Price: $60.50-$250
Live Music
Map

  Earth, Wind & Fire

    Staff Pick
    Earth, Wind & Fire @ The Majestic Theatre

    • Wed., March 13, 8 p.m. $60.50-$250
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

