Spillover Alert: All The SXSW Artists Playing San Antonio This Week (That We Know Of)

Ah, yes, as warmer weather invites San Antonians to shed their winter garments, it also symbolizes the descending of mammoth music conference South by Southwest onto Austin.Every year, as thousands of artists head to SXSW, San Antonio gets to soak up the "spillover" — bands playing in the Alamo City that otherwise wouldn't be in town this time of year (or at all) so they can line up a few extra dates around the festival.This year, at least 10 shows (that we know of) in the 2-1-0 feature artists who landed official SXSW slots. They range from stoner rock to weirdo electronic pop to hip-hop.Psychedelic and '70s as fuck, Banquet are a blast from the past you didn't think you needed in your life. Check them out with fellow stoner metal dudes Deathchant.Oh, damn, we didn't know R&B could getsexy. Minimal, melodic and soulful as hell, Omar Apollo sort of sounds like if John Mayer went super R&B on all of us. It's rill rill good.Heart Bones is the new project from Sean Tillmann of Har Mar Superstar and Sabrina Ellis of A Giant Dog/ Sweet Spirit. Their music is poppy and dynamic, and from what we’ve seen from the Internet, their live show is insane.Dragging, brooding doom metal at its finest, the Munsens will probably be what's playing on loudspeakers everywhere once the impending apocalypse hits."Oh, the anguish! Oh, the pain!" Sharing a home between Portland and Chicago, self-proclaimed "sad rock" act Soft Kill are one of the better bands rising out of recent trend of '80s darkwave and post-punk.Good 'ol chaotic rock 'n' roll band War Cloud's triumphant music is punctuated with just the right amount of metal shred to be a delight to pretty much anyone who digs heavier sounds.A little bit '90s alt-rock, a touch 2000s singer-songwriter and a pinch 2010 indie rock, and you've got Grandchildren. As soon as you think you've got their sound figured out though, the next song sounds completely different.At first listen, you might think that Noa James is just another trap rapper talking about the usual trapper bullshit. Give it a few more spins, though, and you'll understand that James is about the positivity and that his lyrics encourage his audiences to live the best lives they can lead without hurting people.Psychotic, electronic, and energetic as fuck, Crunk Witch sounds like if Madonna and the dude from Mindless Self Indulgence had a project. It's noisy and poppy and weird as fuck, but also really really good.