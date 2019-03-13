Email
Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Meet Heartless the Monster: San Antonio's Most Slept On MC

Posted By on Wed, Mar 13, 2019 at 4:26 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK, HEARTLESS THE MONSTER
  • Facebook, Heartless the Monster
Heartless the Monster is one of the best rappers in San Antonio.

While there is a ton of rap talent residing in the Alamo City, some artists just have that special shine that catches our attention.

With Heartless the Monster, a combination of things make his art gleam. From his vocal delivery, cadence and lyrical themes, to the beats that he’s picked to rap and sing over, he devours mics with his baritone vocals.

And, oh yeah, during his live shows, he sometimes busts out a saxophone to rip a solo.



Fuck. Yes.

Born Nigel Williams, Heartless the Monster tackles the themes of love and relationships, especially on his latest release, God Save The Princess.

The album lands somewhere between R&B and hip-hop and is filled to the brim with thoughtful lyrics delivered with his charmingly deep voice.

What’s also awesome is that even though there’s enough pop sensibility to land some of the tracks on mainstream radio, the record carries enough dynamic and lyrical wordplay to keep listener's interested.

Released in early February, God Save The Princess is available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music and for download at heartlessthemonster.bandcamp.com.

