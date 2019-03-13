Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Univision Launches App at SXSW Targeting Latin Music Market
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Mar 13, 2019 at 5:47 PM
Uforia
Lea Thompson
Univision Radio president Jesus Lara discusses the media group's new Latin music app.
— developed by Univision
as the biggest Latin music media platform in the nation — launched its new music app, developed in partnership with Napster
, during a South by Southwest event Wednesday.
The announcement was made during a Univision press event headlined by popular Reggaeton singer J. Balvin and featuring comments by representatives from both companies.
The new Uforia app — "powered by Napster" — offers users direct access to over 40 million Latin music song and hundreds of playlists, which are curated by mood, genre and theme, in addition to content from DJs and influencers as well as a new collection of Univision podcasts scheduled for release this spring.
The Uforia app is a key element in the company's recent plans to rebrand, bringing a more "visually immersive" and customized experience to its users. The brand includes more than 50 of Univision’s locally run radio stations, its digital audio footprint and integrated media experiences.
