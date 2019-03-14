Musicians Coming From Across the U.S., Mexico and Beyond for Texas Loopfest

click to enlarge
The marquee event for a larger festival that takes place over several days and at a few different locations (see the website below for more details), Loopfest bills itself as “the single most creative music and technology performance art fest you’ll ever see.”
That may be a bit strong on the hyperbole.
However, the fest does spotlight artists from all over that use live audio-looping technology, and the possibilities for music made this way are indeed endless. The technology liberates performers from having to coordinate with others in a traditional band setup, and it frees them to chase the sound that they hear in their own heads, which can be a pretty exhilarating experience in the hands of a master.
Performers slated for the free event are PEDEPLEI (Mexico City), Rejyna (Los Angeles), Violoncehloops (Guadalajara, Mexico), Liz Ruvalcaba (Guadalajara, Mexico), [stagename] (Ohio), Katie Martin, Jimmy Loop (Costa Rica), and Brian and Chanel (Rockwall, Texas).
Free, Sat March 16, 10am, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave, (210) 207-8612, texasloopfest.com.
