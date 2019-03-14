Musicians Coming From Across the U.S., Mexico and Beyond for Texas Loopfest

click to enlarge Courtesy

Texas LoopFest @ Mission Marquee Plaza 3100 Roosevelt San Antonio, TX When: Sat., March 16, 10 a.m. Price: Free

The marquee event for a larger festival that takes place over several days and at a few different locations (see the website below for more details), Loopfest bills itself as “the single most creative music and technology performance art fest you’ll ever see.”That may be a bit strong on the hyperbole.However, the fest does spotlight artists from all over that use live audio-looping technology, and the possibilities for music made this way are indeed endless. The technology liberates performers from having to coordinate with others in a traditional band setup, and it frees them to chase the sound that they hear in their own heads, which can be a pretty exhilarating experience in the hands of a master.Performers slated for the free event are PEDEPLEI (Mexico City), Rejyna (Los Angeles), Violoncehloops (Guadalajara, Mexico), Liz Ruvalcaba (Guadalajara, Mexico), [stagename] (Ohio), Katie Martin, Jimmy Loop (Costa Rica), and Brian and Chanel (Rockwall, Texas).