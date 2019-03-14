Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 14, 2019

Musicians Coming From Across the U.S., Mexico and Beyond for Texas Loopfest

Posted By on Thu, Mar 14, 2019 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
The marquee event for a larger festival that takes place over several days and at a few different locations (see the website below for more details), Loopfest bills itself as “the single most creative music and technology performance art fest you’ll ever see.”

That may be a bit strong on the hyperbole.

However, the fest does spotlight artists from all over that use live audio-looping technology, and the possibilities for music made this way are indeed endless. The technology liberates performers from having to coordinate with others in a traditional band setup, and it frees them to chase the sound that they hear in their own heads, which can be a pretty exhilarating experience in the hands of a master.

Performers slated for the free event are PEDEPLEI (Mexico City), Rejyna (Los Angeles), Violoncehloops (Guadalajara, Mexico), Liz Ruvalcaba (Guadalajara, Mexico), [stagename] (Ohio), Katie Martin, Jimmy Loop (Costa Rica), and Brian and Chanel (Rockwall, Texas).



Free, Sat March 16, 10am, Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave, (210) 207-8612, texasloopfest.com.
Event Details Texas LoopFest
@ Mission Marquee Plaza
3100 Roosevelt
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 16, 10 a.m.
Price: Free
Live Music
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More SA Sound »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Related Events

  • Texas LoopFest

    Staff Pick
    Texas LoopFest @ Mission Marquee Plaza

    • Sat., March 16, 10 a.m. Free

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Meet Heartless the Monster: San Antonio's Most Slept On MC Read More

  2. South by So What: San Antonio Artists Ponder Whether the Benefits of Playing South by Southwest Outweigh the Hassles Read More

  3. Spillover Alert: All The SXSW Artists Playing San Antonio This Week (That We Know Of) Read More

  4. Anime Punk Weirdos Peelander-Z Return to San Antonio in May Read More

  5. Univision Launches App at SXSW Targeting Latin Music Market Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...