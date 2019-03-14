T-Pain Brings Hip-hop Vibes to Aztec Theatre After Cancelled Performance

click to enlarge Facebook / T-Pain

Event Details T-Pain @ Aztec Theatre 104 N St Mary's St San Antonio, TX When: Sat., March 16, 7 p.m. Price: $59-$104 Live Music Map

After postponing his show for unexplained circumstances, T-Pain is finally gearing up for a performance in the Alamo City — and we’re pretty much here for it.If you’re familiar with NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, you know that the broadcaster invites artists of all genres to play acoustic or stripped-down versions of their songs in front of a small audience at its NYC headquarters. During his Tiny Desk performance, T-Pain surprised us all by showing he can really sing without Auto-Tune. That’s sort of surprising, since he helped pioneer Auto-Tune’s copious use in modern hip-hop.But like Tallahassee Pain says, “Keep in mind, you can use Auto-Tune and you can know how to work it perfectly, but you still have to know how to write a good song.” And T-Pain’s certainly shown he can do that.