Thursday, March 14, 2019
T-Pain Brings Hip-hop Vibes to Aztec Theatre After Cancelled Performance
Posted
By Chris Conde
on Thu, Mar 14, 2019 at 7:14 AM
click to enlarge
After postponing his show for unexplained circumstances, T-Pain is finally gearing up for a performance in the Alamo City — and we’re pretty much here for it.
If you’re familiar with NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, you know that the broadcaster invites artists of all genres to play acoustic or stripped-down versions of their songs in front of a small audience at its NYC headquarters. During his Tiny Desk performance, T-Pain surprised us all by showing he can really sing without Auto-Tune. That’s sort of surprising, since he helped pioneer Auto-Tune’s copious use in modern hip-hop.
But like Tallahassee Pain says, “Keep in mind, you can use Auto-Tune and you can know how to work it perfectly, but you still have to know how to write a good song.” And T-Pain’s certainly shown he can do that.
$59-$79, Sat March 16, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, (210) 812-4355, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., March 16, 7 p.m.
Price:
$59-$104
Live Music
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, T-Pain, Texas, Tiny Desk, NPR, Aztec Theatre, hip-hop, rap, Image