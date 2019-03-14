Email
Thursday, March 14, 2019

T-Pain Brings Hip-hop Vibes to Aztec Theatre After Cancelled Performance

Posted By on Thu, Mar 14, 2019 at 7:14 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / T-PAIN
  • Facebook / T-Pain
After postponing his show for unexplained circumstances, T-Pain is finally gearing up for a performance in the Alamo City — and we’re pretty much here for it.

If you’re familiar with NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, you know that the broadcaster invites artists of all genres to play acoustic or stripped-down versions of their songs in front of a small audience at its NYC headquarters. During his Tiny Desk performance, T-Pain surprised us all by showing he can really sing without Auto-Tune. That’s sort of surprising, since he helped pioneer Auto-Tune’s copious use in modern hip-hop.

But like Tallahassee Pain says, “Keep in mind, you can use Auto-Tune and you can know how to work it perfectly, but you still have to know how to write a good song.” And T-Pain’s certainly shown he can do that.

$59-$79, Sat March 16, 8pm, Aztec Theatre, (210) 812-4355, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., theaztectheatre.com.
Event Details T-Pain
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 16, 7 p.m.
Price: $59-$104
Live Music
Map

