Thursday, March 14, 2019

Vice Magazine Highlights San Antonio's Thriving '80s Metal Scene

Posted By on Thu, Mar 14, 2019 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA VICE
  • Screenshot via VICE
For the first time in recent history, San Antonio's St. Mary’s Strip and rich heavy metal history have landed some national media attention.

Vice, the magazine and blog often focused on subculture news and other weird shit, on Wednesday published an article paying homage to a piece of San Antonio’s beloved music history: the metal era.

Obviously, metal still exists in San Antonio, and bands including Flesh Hoarder and Covina are carrying the torch. But the Alamo City — dubbed the "Heavy Metal Capital of the World" for much of the '80s — was known nationally and internationally as a city where the then-burgeoning musical form was welcomed and worshipped.

Referencing Lou Roney and the late Joe Anthony, whose programming at KISS-FM helped make San Antonio a metal hub, the article suggested the city was finally getting a long-awaited recognition from the wider music world. It also named Hogwild Records, Robot Monster Guitars and Limelight as businesses that continue to build on the foundation the metal community laid in the '80s.



We did catch a couple of mistakes, however. The magazine misidentified Hogwild Records as "Hog Wild Records" and owner Dave Risher as "Dave Richards."

Overall, though, it looked like Vice did most of their homework. And as a city that can sometimes be sensitive about our music scene not receiving as much attention as those of our Texas counterparts, maybe that's the best we can ask for.

Read the article here.

