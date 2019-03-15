Friday, March 15, 2019
Experience Classic Pop, Rock Jams in 1930s Style at Puddles Pity Party
By Chris Conde
on Fri, Mar 15, 2019 at 7:34 AM
The sad clown with the golden voice is coming to San Antonio with his heartfelt anthems and a suitcase full of tissues.
Most recognized for his performance on America’s Got Talent, Puddles sings 1930s versions of classic pop and rock songs from ABBA, Bowie, Cheap Trick and Queen. It’s kinda absurd, but Puddles’ schtick is also kinda smart and reintroduces audiences to classic jams in a new and refreshing way.
$35-$45, Tue March 19, 8pm, Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary’s St., 210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
@ Empire Theatre
226 N St Mary's
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., March 19, 8 p.m.
Price:
$35-$45
Special Events and Live Music
