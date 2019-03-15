Get Your Dose of Synthy-Heavy Pop When Ghostland Observatory Hits Up Paper Tiger

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon

Event Details Ghostland Observatory @ Paper Tiger 2410 N. St. Mary's St. St. Mary's strip San Antonio, Texas When: Sun., March 17, 8 p.m. Price: $25-$30 Live Music Map

Even though it’s been over a decade since Ghostland’s “Sad Sad City” hit the airwaves, synth-heavy pop music has only grown more popular. But it’s not like the duo has been chilling in Austin for a decade., released last fall, packs an electro punch, maybe even more so than the pair’s earlier work.Find out for yourself on Sunday, March 17, when Ghostland Observatory returns to Paper Tiger to tear the sky open with their synth-heavy grooves.