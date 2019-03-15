Email
Friday, March 15, 2019

Get Your Dose of Synthy-Heavy Pop When Ghostland Observatory Hits Up Paper Tiger

Posted By on Fri, Mar 15, 2019 at 7:27 AM

click to enlarge JAIME MONZON
  • Jaime Monzon
Even though it’s been over a decade since Ghostland’s “Sad Sad City” hit the airwaves, synth-heavy pop music has only grown more popular. But it’s not like the duo has been chilling in Austin for a decade. See You Later Simulator, released last fall, packs an electro punch, maybe even more so than the pair’s earlier work.

Find out for yourself on Sunday, March 17, when Ghostland Observatory returns to Paper Tiger to tear the sky open with their synth-heavy grooves.

$25, Sun. March 17, 7pm, Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 841-3771, papertigersatx.com.
Event Details Ghostland Observatory
@ Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, Texas
When: Sun., March 17, 8 p.m.
Price: $25-$30
Buy from TicketFly
Live Music
Map

